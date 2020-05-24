India News | With Highest Ever Single-day Spike of 6,767 Cases, India's COVID-19 Count Zooms to 1,31,868

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): With the highest ever single-day spike of 6,767 cases, India's COVID-19 zoomed to 1,31,868 on Sunday, as per the details shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

There were 54,440 recoveries today as against 51,783 from Saturday taking the recovery rate to 41.28 per cent. The country recorded 147 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,867. Out of the total number of cases, 73,560 are active cases.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected State with 50,231 COVID-19 cases, with 3,041 new cases in the last 24 hours. With 58 deaths today, the State's total corona toll now stands at 1,635.

In the south, Chennai city reported 587 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of patients to 10,576 in the metropolis, said Tamil Nadu Health Department. The total number of cases in Tamil Nadu is 16,277, while 8,324 patients have been cured. The number of active cases in the State is 7,839. The toll stands at 111.

Karnataka reported 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 2,089, including 1,391 active cases and 654 discharges, said Karnataka Health Department. 42 deaths have been reported in the State due to COVID-19.

Showing no let-up in the corona cases, Gujarat has reported 13,664 COVID-19 cases so far, while 6,169 patients have been cured and discharged. 829 COVID-19 patients died in the State, as per the details on the website of MoHFW.

Sixty-six more people have tested positive of coronavirus, taking the total count in Andhra Pradesh to 2,627. "In the last 24 hours, 11,357 samples were tested in the State, of which 66 people were tested positive of COVID-19. As of now, 764 are active cases," reads an official statement released by the State's COVID nodal officer.

"In the past 24 hours, 29 persons have been discharged, taking the total number of discharged people to 1,807. However, no new deaths have been reported. Till now, the total number of deaths in Andhra Pradesh is 56, as per the statement.

There is no respite from the corona cases in the national capital, which reported 508 new COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 13,418 in the city on Sunday. However, what came as a big relief was that the city didn't report any corona death in the last 24 hours.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said: "No death was reported in the last 24 hours. The city has reported 508 cases in the last 24 hours. The total cases are 13,418 out of which 6,617 are active cases."

"In the last 24 hours, 273 people have recovered. A total of 6,540 people have recovered so far. The death toll due to the virus stands at 261 in the city," added Jain.

Uttar Pradesh has 2,493 active cases of COVID-19 so far. 3,433 people have recovered from the disease while 155 deaths have been reported till date, said Uttar Pradesh's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on Sunday.

Rajasthan today reported 100 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 6,894 in the State, said Rajasthan's Health Department.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 6,371 COVID-19 cases. While 3,267 patients have been cured and or discharged, 281 people have died so far in the State.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 195 including 129 active cases, 59 recovered and three deaths, said the state's Health Department today.

Uttarakhand has reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally of cases to 298 so far in the State. A total number of active cases in the State currently is 238, while those recovered is 56. Total deaths due to coronavirus are three. One patient has migrated out of the State.

Haryana reported 21 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,152 in the State on Sunday, said the Health Department. According to the bulletin, the State has 385 active cases and 16 people have died due to the infection so far.

Goa has reported 11 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of the state to 50, informed state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday. He said that all these people who have been detected with the lethal infection were the passengers of Rajdhani Express, which had come from Mumbai on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country is currently at above 13 days, which is a significant improvement as compared to 3.4 days, which existed in the pre-lockdown phase.

"If the doubling rate in India before the lockdown was between 3.4 days, today the doubling rate is more than 13-days. Lockdown and all its guidelines have acted as a potent social vaccine," said Dr Vardhan.

The Union Minister said that the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country at the opportune moment as compared to other countries where it was imposed either late or partially.

"Lockdown was imposed in India at the right time. Other developed countries wasted many days to take this decision. In some countries when the situation went out of control they took the decision of lockdown and in most places, it was partial lockdown," he said. (ANI)

