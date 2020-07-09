Ahmedabad, Jul 9 (PTI) Gujarat reported its highest single-day rise of 861 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall tally beyond the 39,000-mark, the state health department said.

The case count in the state now stands at 39,280, it said.

Fifteen patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, that took the state's death toll to 2,010, the department said in a statement.

As many as 429 people were discharged from different hospitals post recovery, taking the number of recovered patients to 27,742.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 39,280, new cases 861, deaths 2010 discharged 27,742, active cases 9528 and people tested so far 4,41,692.

