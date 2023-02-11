Gurugram, Feb 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was allegedly doused in oil and set on fire by her brother-in-law in village Uncha Majra in Pataudi area on Saturday.

The woman, and her brother-in-law, who too was injured, are being treated at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for serious burns.

According to police, the accused, Hem Karan, set his brother's wife Kailash Devi on fire after pouring oil on her during a fight.

Both were rushed to a hospital with severe burns and were referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital from there.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that an FIR of attempt to murder has been registered against Hem Karan at Pataudi Police Station and a probe is underway.

