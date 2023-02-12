New Delhi, February 11: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by five men living in his neighbourhood in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Saturday. Delhi Shocker: Minor Child Sodomised Multiple Times by Five Men at Civil Lines Area, Case Registered.

One of the accused has been arrested. He was identified Vikram, 26, who works in a private company in Noida, a senior police officer said. The senior police officer said the Civil Lines police station received information on Friday regarding sodomy by five people. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped by Neighbour in Muzaffarnagar.

After reaching the spot, the victim told that he has been sexually abused by some local boys. The victim with his mother filed a complaint against five boys for sodomising him. The accused have been living in his neighbourhood for the last few years, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The victim's medical examination was conducted and a case under section 4 of the POCSO Act along with section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, he said. Further investigation is underway, police added.