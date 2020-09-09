Noida (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A 58-year-old married woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside her apartment in a high-rise residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The police suspected it to be a case of suicide.

“The woman's husband, who has retired from service, had gone out for some work and returned home around 7 pm. The main entry door of the house was bolted from inside and his wife was not responding to his calls,” an official from the local Sector 49 police station said.

“The door was eventually broken open and the husband found his wife hanging from the ceiling fan in a room,” the official said.

The cause behind the woman taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

The body has been taken in custody and legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

