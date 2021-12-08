Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) The police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a 24-year-old woman for alleged possession of heroin worth Rs 1 crore in south Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | CDS General Bipin Rawat Dies in IAF Helicopter Crash in Tamil Nadu, Wife Madhulika Rawat Among 12 Others Dead in The Crash.

According to the police, the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC apprehended the accused Jamila Khatun Rahim Khan near the J J Hospital junction on Tuesday evening.

Also Read | Apple Looking Into Call Drop Issue on iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 Models.

The accused woman attempted to flee on seeing the police, following which she was intercepted on suspicion, the official said.

At least 337 gm of heroin, valued at Rs 1 crore, was recovered from the accused, he said.

The police suspect that Khan is involved in sale and purchase of drugs and may be part of a gang, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)