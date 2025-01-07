Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Ahead of the commencement of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has ramped up the preparations for the holy festivals while making all kinds of arrangements to ensure ease and safety to the devotees.

Several people are showcasing their talent in different ways with sages and seers attracting eyeballs with with their unqiue appearances and titles. A woman artist has made a painting of the Amrit Kalash, which remains an important ritualistic part of the Maha Kumbh, owing to the Triveni Sangam (confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati river).

The artist, Pratibha Pandey, has created a painting of the Kalash through a technique where only text has been used. Pandey created the Kalash by engraving the word "Ram" repeatedly. This is not the first time she has created such art. Pandey displayed a similar text art at the Pran Pratishtha event during the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Pandey informed that it took her many days to create her art and she has not counted the number of times "Ram" has been engraved in the Amrit Kalash of Maha Kumbh. "Maha Kumbh will be divine and grand," she said, adding that Kumbh is also called Kalash and this is why she has made this Kumbh so that the holy festival can be divine.

"I will dedicate this Kumbh Kalash to Maha Kumbh. Ram's name has been engraved lakhs of times so that Maha Kumbh is completed safely. It does not require hard work because it is meditation for me. It is very easy. I do not have any problem. It took a total of seven days to make it," Pandey said.

Speaking on the art created by his wife, Praveen Kumar Pandey said that this was a meditation exercise for Pratibha.

"She gets so absorbed in her 'sadhana' that she does this painting work by writing Ram's name only, so she thought that this should be made by writing Ram's name only and Prayagraj is the city of (Rishi) Bharadwaj. This is her sadhana, it takes a lot of hard work and she used to work day and night and used to sit for many hours and do this work. She is a devotee of Lord Ram. My wife also takes care of her children and does all the household work herself," Praveen Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the state health department has made comprehensive arrangements to tackle potential health challenges at the Maha Kumbh, especially the HMPV virus.

Upper Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi, providing information, stated that all necessary arrangements related to health management have been ensured. Continuous communication and workshops are being conducted among all the doctors and consultants, ensuring that they are fully equipped.

He also mentioned that the guidelines received from the Government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government will be followed appropriately. This indicates that the health department is vigilant and prepared to avoid any inconvenience.

Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26. The district administration has been taking important steps to ensure the safety of the devotees.

Pilgrims flock to the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers--to take the holy dip. Nearly 45 crore people are expected to come for the Mahakumbh Mela. (ANI)

