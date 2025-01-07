Mumbai, January 07: As participants eagerly await the outcome of today’s games, Shillong Teer Results of Tuesday, January 7, 2025, will soon be declared. This highly popular archery-based lottery game in Meghalaya is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). The Shillong Teer result include winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. To check the Shillong Teer Result Chart, players can visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

The Shillong Teer Result Chart of today will provide the official numbers for both rounds of the game. Players can find the Shillong Teer Results for all the variants of Shillong Teer, including the morning and night rounds. Whether you’re looking for the winning numbers for Round 1 or Round 2, the results will be easily accessible on the mentioned websites and below. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 6 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 7, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result of January 7, 2025, including winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2, participants can visit online portals. The results are typically announced shortly after the games are concluded, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. The winning numbers for both rounds will be displayed on these platforms under the "Shillong Teer Result Chart." Players can simply navigate to the relevant date and find the numbers for Round 1 and Round 2, which determine the outcome of the game. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Organised by KHASA, Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and surrounding areas. The game is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong, where participants place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. In two rounds of the game, archers shoot arrows at designated targets, and the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target. The results are then announced online.

