Patna, Jun 12 (PTI) A woman constable died and two other police personnel were injured in an accident involving a speeding car near Srikrishna Puri locality in Patna, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased constable has been identified as Komal (22), while those injured are Deepak Kumar (sub-inspector) and Awdesh Kumar (assistant sub-inspector).

The incident took place on Atal Path in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

"Three security personnel posted with Srikrishna Puri police station were checking vehicles on the Atal Path, when the incident happened. While they were checking a car, another speeding vehicle hit it from the rear end, resulting in injuries to the officers,” said Patna SSP Awkash Kumar.

The injured security personnel were taken to the nearest hospital where the woman constable succumbed to injuries, he said.

The other injured policemen are undergoing treatment and their condition is reported to be stable, Kumar said.

Police have arrested two passengers seated in the car responsible for the accident, the SSP said.

Further investigation is underway.

