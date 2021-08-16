Kalyani (WB), Aug 16 (PTI) A 59-year-old woman and her 27-year-old daughter have suspectedly died by suicide after her husband succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Monday.

The two women were found hanging from two ceiling fans inside their flat in Kalyani on Sunday night, a police officer said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India: Health Ministry Approves One More Lab for Batch Testing of Coronavirus Vaccines.

A 62-year-old man died due to COVID-19 at a state-run hospital on Sunday morning. His wife and daughter were profoundly depressed by the death and aggrieved as his body was not handed over to them, the officer said.

The two women were not seen anywhere in the afternoon and a relative, after finding the door of their flat locked from inside and nobody responding to calls, informed the police.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 10 More Cases of Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19, Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Worst Hit Districts.

"We broke into the flat and found the duo hanging from ceiling fans. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway," Kalyani police station inspector-in-charge Anirban Basu said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)