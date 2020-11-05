Indore (MP), Nov 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman died on Thursday after falling into a valley while clicking a selfie at a picnic spot near Indore city, the police said.

Neetu Maheshwari, a city resident, had gone to Jam Gate area, 55 km from here, on picnic with her family, a police officer said.

She apparently slipped while clicking a selfie and fell off a hill, he said.

"We retrieved the body from the valley filled with thickets after four hours' search," he said, adding that it was sent for autopsy and further probe was on.

