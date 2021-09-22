Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) A woman died after being bitten by a snake in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Adesh, a resident of Dabal village under Ratanpuri Police Station, had gone to the fields to get fodder for her cattle when she was bitten by the serpent on Tuesday, they said.

Also Read | OnePlus Announces To Combine OxygenOS & ColorOS To Create Better Products in 2022.

She was taken to a nearby hospital but declared brought dead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)