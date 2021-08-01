Amethi (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A woman died while her 10-year-old son was seriously injured when the thatched roof of their house fell on them following incessant rains on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 5.30 am in Agresar village when Geeta Yadav (35) and her son were sleeping in the house, Station House Officer of Ramganj police station Manoj Kumar said.

The mother-son duo was buried under the debris of the thatched roof, he said.

While the woman died, her son was rescued in an injured condition, police said, adding he has been hospitalised.

The body of the woman has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)