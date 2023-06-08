Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a unique way to beat the summer heat, the woman driver of an e-rickshaw has put up saplings on her vehicle in the city.

According to the Met department, the temperature in Siliguri is rising as in other parts of North Bengal. The maximum teperature has already touched 40 degrees Celsius.

Munmun Sarkar, a popular social worker has come up with a unique idea to provide some relief to passengers during their journey. She placed 12 saplings in different positions in her e-Rickshaw.

The plant varieties include Snake plant, spider plant, money plant and areca palm. She also covered the roof of the e-rickshaw with grass.

Speaking to ANI, Munmun Sarkar said that Siliguri had never witnessed this kind of heat in recent years.

"People are suffering a lot due to the blistering heat. The roads of the city became deserted for the first few days as residents preferred to stay home. Following the situation, she put up 12 saplings of different varieties in her e-rickshaw to ensure people get some relief," she said.

Sarkar, a resident of Siliguri, claimed after implementing the idea, the temperature had gone down inside her e-rickshaw.

"Now many are coming to take the ride. More rickshaws with the saplings will come in future," said Sarkar.

Bikash Sutradhar, a rider said, "I found the green e-Rickshaw decorated with saplings in various positions. It was excellent and the temperature was low then. I think it was only because of the plants. So we all should take lessons from this and plant trees to stop of impacts of global warming."

Sephali Barman, another rider said, "Due to the deforestation, the temperature had gone up. But after riding in the rickshaw, she felt very well."

Munmun Sarkar, a 49-year-old woman from the Shaktigarh area of Siliguri was praised by former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu for ferrying Covid patients to and from hospitals and homes during the Covid-19 pandemic free of cost. (ANI)

