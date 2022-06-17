Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) A woman drove her car in an impeding manner while the convoy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was passing through Malabar Hill in Mumbai on Friday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 7pm and the woman may have panicked and driven the car across the road while the convoy was approaching, he said.

No case has been registered so far as the act didn't seem intentional and the woman has been summoned for obtaining details as part of an inquiry, the Malabar Hill police station official informed.

