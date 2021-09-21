Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman jumped into a well along with her two children, killing herself and the kids, in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday, police said.

The victim's husband worked as a labourer, police said, the cause of the suicide is being investigated.

The incident happened in Uprala village of Barmer district, SHO Chauhtan Bhutaram said.

The deceased were identified as Palu Devi, her son Ayush (3) and daughter (5).

He said bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem and the matter was registered under CrPC section 174.

