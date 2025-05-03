Thane, May 3 (PTI) In a suspected case of suicide, a woman died after falling from a high-rise in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Kalyan area, said the official from Khadakpada police station.

Also Read | Pahalgam Attack: India Bans Pakistani Ships From Ports To 'Ensure Safety of Assets'.

According to the official, a woman in her 30s reached the refuge area on the 17th floor of a residential building around 3 pm and is suspected to have jumped from there.

The watchman and a few building occupants heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot. They found the woman with serious injuries on the ground.

Also Read | CRPF Jawan Munir Ahmed Dismissed From Service for Concealing Marriage to Pakistani National and 'Knowingly Harbouring Her Beyond Validity of Her Visa'.

The woman, who is yet to be identified, was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and the matter is being probed, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)