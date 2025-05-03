New Delhi, May 3: The CRPF has dismissed from service a jawan for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and "knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa". The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that actions of Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security.

"In a matter of serious concern, CT/GD Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion of CRPF has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security," CRPF said. India has taken a slew of measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. CRPF Constable Munir Ahmed Dismissed From Service for Concealing His Marriage to Pakistani Woman Meenal Khan.

The measures include putting Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing Integrated Check Post at Attari.Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who announced the decisions on April 23 after meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security, said that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa was given 48 hours to leave India. Pakistani Woman Minal Khan Married to CRPF Constable Allowed Back to Jammu From Attari After J&K High Court Intervention.

The Foreign Secretary stated that the overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025. Misri said the CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to remain on high alert. The CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil. It resolved that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account.

