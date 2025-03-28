Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu was arrested for allegedly killing her 14-day-old daughter at their residence here, police said on Friday.

The woman took the extreme step, as her husband, who was suffering from kidney failure, was undergoing treatment in a hospital. She reportedly believed it would be difficult to care for the child as she grew up, police said.

Also Read | Sangareddy: 3 Children Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Telangana District, Mother Hospitalised.

The woman's husband lodged a complaint at the Mailardevpally police station on March 25, stating that while he was at work, his wife called him to say their daughter had been found dead in a water bucket in the bathroom.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet Hikes DA, DR by 2 Percentage Points for Central Government Employees, Pensioners.

During questioning, the woman allegedly confessed to killing her daughter by placing her in the water bucket, causing her to drown, a police official said.

The woman, who had given birth to the baby on March 11, was subsequently arrested.

The family, originally from Tamil Nadu, moved to Hyderabad four years ago and worked as labourers in a food unit, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)