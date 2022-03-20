Gurugram, Mar 20 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman died on Sunday on Golf Course Road after being hit by a vehicle which was allegedly speeding, police said.

Sandhya Hajra, who worked as a housekeeper, was crossing the road in the afternoon when a speeding car hit her, they said.

Also Read | Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Hails PM Narendra Modi for Development Work in North-Eastern States.

She reportedly died on the spot and police was informed about the incident by the passersby.

A case has been filed against the unidentified driver and the CCTV footage of area are being scanned to identify the culprit, said police.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Newly Elected MLAs To Take Oath During Ceremony at Vidhan Sabha in Dehradun Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)