New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Five people, including a woman and a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a house in northeast Delhi's Sudama Puri area, police said on Friday.

On Thursday, two men carrying knives barged into 19-year-old Hamza's home and held him and his mother hostage. They robbed cash and jewellery from the house and fled, they said.

According to the police, a woman known to the victim's mother visited the home and while leaving, she left the main door open. Taking advantage of this, the robbers entered the house.

A case was registered at the Welcome police station and an investigation was initiated, the officer added.

Subsequently, Naved (24), Fazal (22), Mohammad Iqbal (19), a 24-year-old woman and a juvenile were arrest, he said.

Several stolen items, including gold and silver jewellery, two watches, and Rs 2,000 in cash, and two scooters and two knives used in the crime were also seized, the official added

