Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) A married woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly killing her three-year-old girl and throwing her body from a moving train in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Sunita and Sunny alias Malta, they said.

According to police, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the woman strangled her daughter Kiran and wrapped her body in a bedsheet with Sunny's help and went to Sriganganagar railway station.

They boarded a train at 6:10 am and when it reached a bridge on a canal before Fatuhi railway station, they dropped the body from the moving train, Superintendent of Police (Sriganganagar) Anand Sharma said.

They wanted to dump the body in the canal but it fell near the railway tracks, he said, adding it was recovered on Tuesday morning.

Sunita, who has five children, lives in Shastri Nagar with Sunny and her two daughters, whereas, three children live with her husband, police said.

After identification of the girl, the police traced Sunita and called her for questioning, they said.

During the interrogation, she confessed to killing her daughter following which the two accused were arrested, they said.

