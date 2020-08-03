Jalna, Aug 3 (PTI) A woman, her lover and his minor friend have been arrested for allegedly killing her father in Kanhaiya Nagar area of Jalna, police said on Monday.

The body of Madhukar Pawar (45), with several stab wounds, was found by the road after which probe began, Crime Branch official Rajendra Singh Gour said.

"We zeroed in on the victim's daughter, her lover Krishna Wankhede (21) and his minor friend. Wankhede and the woman hatched the plot as Pawar opposed their relationship. Pawar was killed on Sunday night," he said.

