Daman, Jan 21 (PTI) A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her two toddler sons by flinging them off the fourth floor of a building and trying to commit suicide in Daman district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was triggered by a domestic dispute between the woman and her husband, residents of Dalwada in the Nani Daman locality, police said.

The Daman Police stated that a call was received from the Moti Daman community health centre late Monday night about two children falling off the fourth floor of a building.

The children were declared dead at the health centre, police said.

The investigation disclosed that the accused, Seema Yadav, threw her two sons, aged below three years, from the balcony of her flat after quarrelling with her husband, according to police.

"She tried to commit suicide by jumping off the balcony but was pulled back by her husband," police said.

Police registered an FIR against Yadav under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahinta for murder and arrested her.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

