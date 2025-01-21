Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 21 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted the South West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, at latitude 25.34 N and longitude 91.17 E.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

In a post on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 21/01/2025 12:34:02 IST, Lat: 25.34 N, Long: 91.17 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: South West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Rinku Singh To Marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, Engagement Ceremony To Be Held in Lucknow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)