Bengaluru, January 21: In a significant observation, the Karnataka High Court emphasised the need for a “gender-neutral society” while dealing with marital disputes, acknowledging that both men and women can be victims of cruelty in such cases. The Court's remarks came in response to a transfer petition filed by a woman seeking to move her divorce proceedings to a court closer to her residence. Justice Dr Chillakur Sumalatha highlighted that "while women are often seen as the primary victims, men, too, are victims of marital conflicts."

As per the Bar and Bench report, the order passed on January 7 dealt with a transfer petition filed by a woman seeking to move her ongoing divorce proceedings from a court in Chikkamagaluru district to one in Shivamogga, claiming that the distance of 130 kilometres made it difficult for her to attend the hearings. However, the husband opposed the request, citing his responsibilities as the primary caregiver for their two minor children, aged seven and nine. 'I Am Also a Human Being', Says Justice M Nagaprasanna After Karnataka High Court Receives 7,500 Memos in 29 Days.

The husband’s counsel argued that he was not only taking care of the children but also performing daily tasks such as cooking, feeding them, and taking them to school. If the case were transferred, the husband would have to travel a longer distance to attend hearings, which would impose an even greater burden on him. The Court, while recognising the woman’s inconvenience, noted that the husband’s circumstances needed equal consideration, especially given his childcare responsibilities. 'If Kannada Is Not To Die Out, Then Kannada Should Be Recognised': Karnataka High Court Bench Pronounces Order in Kannada.

Justice Dr Sumalatha concluded that merely because the woman had filed the petition, the Court could not grant the request without fully assessing the situation. The Court observed that men, like women, can be victims of cruelty, and the case highlighted the need for a gender-neutral approach to resolving marital disputes.

