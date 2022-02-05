New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A 61-year-old woman has received a new lease of life after undergoing surgery for the removal of "double tumours" at a private facility here, the hospital authorities said on Friday.

With underlying conditions like hypertension, obesity and diabetes mellitus, the woman was presented with "two lumps in her neck and chest", they said.

She recently underwent surgery for the removal of the "double tumours" at the Apollo hospital here.

The lump inside her chest was causing discomfort while breathing and was progressively growing. Although these lumps were not painful, the swelling in chest and the prominent bulge in the neck prompted her to undergo an immediate diagnosis.

On diagnosis, she was detected with thyroid swelling and a tumour inside her chest, the hospital said in a statement.

The cancer required immediate attention as it had the potential of getting metastatic and spreading to other parts of the body. Hence, doctors recommended an immediate sequential cancer tumour removal surgery, which was performed successfully under the supervision of Dr Praveen Garg, senior consultant, surgical oncology, in a five-hour-long procedure, the hospital said.

"While thyroid disorders are common in women, this patient's complication was challenging since she was diagnosed with a rare combination of tumours in the thyroid and the chest respectively. In a few cases, due to abnormal thyroid growth, a nodular swelling can be seen projecting in the chest. These types of cases are 2-3 annually. But to our surprise, in this patient, the thyroid swelling and the swelling inside the chest were separate and had no connection," Garg said.

