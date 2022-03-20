Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): A toilet janitor allegedly raped a woman passenger in a toilet in the waiting room on Saturday, police said.

The female passenger was waiting for a train and had gone to use the washroom when the incident happened.

The woman was accompanied by her husband who had gone out of the waiting area to buy some snacks when the incident took place.

"The woman told us about the incident in the waiting room. We have taken note of the details of the incident. We would be doing all the required investigations," said Abhay Pandey Circle Officer (CO).

The accused is absconding. Further investigation is underway (ANI)

