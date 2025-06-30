Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Jun 30 (PTI) A 27-year old woman, who was married only about two and a half months ago, has died by suicide after holding her husband and in-laws responsible for her decision to end her life, police said on Monday.

Just before she ended her life by consuming pesticide, the woman, Rithanya in an audio message to her father alleged that her husband Kavinkumar caused her physical torture. She alleged that her father-in-law Easwaramurthy and mother-in-law Chitradevi caused her mental torture.

On June 28, the woman parked her car on the roadside at Chettipudur near Sevur, about 12 kms from Avinashi here, and consumed poison. Local people alerted police after finding the car being parked for a long time, police said.

Further, in that message, she has purportedly said that her marriage to Kavin was actually a "plan." It was hatched by her husband and his family.

"It is very much a torture daily, daily; they are assaulting me mentally. Physically he (Kavinkumar) is torturing me," she said weeping in her message that is available in the social media.

She said she did not think that it is possible to continue with such a life. "You (father) and mom are my world," the young woman is heard saying in the audio, adding her parents' dreams for her did not realize.

Finally, before ending her life she sought forgiveness from her parents. The woman's husband and his parents were arrested subsequently and the Revenue Divisional Officer initiated inquiry into the death.

On reported allegations of dowry harassment, a police officer said the accused would be charged with that offence only if the inquiry by the RDO recommends such an action.

