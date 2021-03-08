Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI): A 45-year-old woman is battling for life after a man who reportedly owed her money allegedly poured petrol on her and set her afire in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Alladurg mandal of Medak district of Telangana.

She had gone to the village of the man to recover her money from him when he allegedly committed the crime, a police official said.

The woman with severe burns has been shifted to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad after some local residents alerted the police, they said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against the man, who was taken into custody, he said.

