Bhavnagar, Nov 27 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman and her two minor daughters suffered serious burns after she set herself and the children on fire in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Wednesday, an official said.

Nayanaben Gohil, her nine-year-old daughter Pratiksha and the younger child Urvashi are battling for their lives at a government hospital after the incident in Hathab village, an official said. Police did not provide Urvashi's age.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Looks for Early Start, Shortlists 3 Probables for Each Seat.

Her husband Bhavesh Gohil rushed the three to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. They were then taken to a government hospital in Bhavnagar city, police said.

The woman has been admitted to the surgical intensive care unit (SICU), while the two girls are in the emergency ward of the trauma centre, the official said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Post: Amid Suspense Over Choice of Next Chief Minister, NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Says 'Discussions Over Government Formation Will Take Place on November 28'.

Police are yet to ascertain why Nayanaben took such a step, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)