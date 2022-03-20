Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 20 (ANI): A Punjab Police constable allegedly shot dead a woman in the Haibowal area here on Saturday.

The initial investigation revealed that the constable was posted at Police Lines Ludhiana. The police received the information about the incident around 8 pm and immediately rushed to the spot, whereupon they found a dead woman with a bullet injury.

Ashwani Goyal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) said the preliminary investigation has revealed that the bullet was fired by the police constable. However, the involvement of the constable in the woman's death is yet to be confirmed.

"Investigations are going on. The prima facie is yet to be confirmed. With the current details, the accused, who shot the woman, was a constable in Police lines named Simran. He has been hospitalized due to a bullet wound by the neighbours," said Goyal. (ANI)

