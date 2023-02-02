Berhampur, Feb 2 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her son died when their scooter was hit by a car in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened near the gate of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur on Wednesday night, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2023: BJP Wrests Konkan Teachers Constituency MLC Seat From Maha Vikas Aghadi-Backed Peasants and Workers Party.

The deceased were identified as Sitamma Patra and her son Rama Chandra Patra, 36.

Rama Chandra was a private tutor who lived in Nigama Nagar in the Ankuli area with his family, police said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Dalit Outfits Demand CBI Probe After Human Excreta Found in Drinking Water Tank in Pudukottai.

They met with the accident when they were returning home from the hospital after attending to a relative who was undergoing treatment.

While Ram Chandra died on the spot, his mother succumbed during treatment, police said.

The car was seized and its driver detained, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)