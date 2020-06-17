India News | Woman, Two Children Die in Fire in Himachal Pradesh

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): A woman and two children were burnt alive in a fire in Sarkaghat area of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.

"A fire broke out in the Sarkaghat area of Mandi district in the state. Three people including two children and a woman died as they were trapped inside the house. The top storey of the house has been gutted," Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurdev Chand Sharma said.

The fire was subsequently doused. (ANI)

