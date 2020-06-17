Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Woman, Two Children Die in Fire in Himachal Pradesh

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 08:53 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Woman, Two Children Die in Fire in Himachal Pradesh

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): A woman and two children were burnt alive in a fire in Sarkaghat area of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.

"A fire broke out in the Sarkaghat area of Mandi district in the state. Three people including two children and a woman died as they were trapped inside the house. The top storey of the house has been gutted," Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurdev Chand Sharma said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 3,307 COVID-19 Cases, 114 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

The fire was subsequently doused. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement