Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that women's economic progress and socio-economic development are among the key goals of the government, and that the role of women in the Atmanirbhar Tripura, Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is very important.

Saha said this while addressing a meeting organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha of Bardowali Mandal at Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Atmanirbhar Bharat is a national mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It started in May 2020. Now this program will continue again from September 25 to December 25. The main objective of this program is to improve India's economic condition, defence system, infrastructure, and technology sector. These issues became clear during the Covid period, which our Prime Minister understood well. It was realised then that no one will help us if we are not atmanirbhar ourselves. That is why the Prime Minister repeatedly says 'Vocal for Local'. We are also giving the slogan of Vocal for Local in Tripura -- Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi," he said.

The Chief Minister said that to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, everyone must contribute to making an Atmanirbhar Tripura.

"Only if every state is atmanirbhar, then Atmanirbhar Bharat will be achieved. On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the country's independence, the Prime Minister is talking about a Viksit Bharat by 2047. That is why every state has to be developed. Today, Tripura is progressing in terms of health services. Starting from the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, we also have the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana here. The health system is gradually improving," he said.

Saha said that he often sees many people going to private hospitals for treatment.

"However, if you go to the district hospital or state hospital despite a little difficulty, you can still get good treatment. Similarly, many people book tickets in advance and go to Kashmir, Bangalore, Sikkim, and other places for sightseeing. In this case, our money goes out. Yet there are many beautiful tourist centres in Tripura. Wherever we go within the state, our money stays here. So we must first make ourselves self-reliant and strong," he said.

In the discussion, the Chief Minister also said that women are an important part of society.

"Our current government has given special importance to the overall development of women. We should be aware of the benefits and rights that the government has provided to women. Women played a significant role in the recent Bihar elections. We achieved a huge victory there because of them. About 50 per cent of the population is women. Women are the driving force of the family. They are coming forward in running society and the country. From driving trains to flying airplanes, women are working with expertise everywhere. Along with doctors and engineers, women are also going on space missions. The role of women in the Atmanirbhar Tripura, Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is very important," he added.

The meeting was attended by Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Sadar Urban District President Asim Bhattacharya, Sadar Urban District President Jhuma Biswas, Baradowali Mandal President Shyamal Kumar Deb, and other public representatives and party leaders. (ANI)

