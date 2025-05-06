Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that women's self-help groups (SHGs) in Uttarakhand are witnessing transformation and empowerment through state-led initiatives, particularly the 'Sashakt Bahna Yojana'.

Speaking at the 'Lakhpati Didi and Progressive Farmer Dialogue Program' in Rishikesh, Dhami he highlighted the importance of the women-focused empowerment program.

"Through this 'Sashakt Bahna Yojana', primarily focused on women's self-help groups and empowerment initiatives, we have worked to provide new opportunities and strength to the women of our state," the Chief Minister said.

Reflecting on past efforts, Dhami added, "When I travel across the state today, I remember the last time we organized the 'Nari Shakti Bandhan' programs throughout the region."

He credited these programs with sparking change across the state. "We saw how our sisters are now realizing their dreams and working to give a new direction to society," he said.

Meanwhile, Taking a significant initiative towards improving health services in the remote areas of the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday launched five fully equipped Mobile Medical Units (MMUs).

According to an official release, the objective of the MMUs is to ensure the availability of essential health services in the remote areas of the state.

CM Dhami described this initiative as an effective effort to overcome the lack of health facilities in rural areas.

"These MMUs, which operate six days a week, are equipped with necessary diagnostic and treatment facilities in line with the government's 'Healthy Uttarakhand, Prosperous Uttarakhand' mission. These 5 MMUs will help provide primary health services in remote areas of the state," said CM Dhami.

These MMUs will be operated by CSC (Common Service Centre) and funded by REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Initially, these units will be operational for a period of three years, i.e. 2 in Haridwar, 2 in Udham Singh Nagar and 1 in Tehri Garhwal.

One of these five MMUs is a dedicated women's mobile medical unit manned entirely by women's health care personnel. It has been specially designed to meet the specific health needs of women in deprived areas. (ANI)

