Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the Maharashtra Tourism Minister had spoken to the Uttarakhand government to facilitate the safe rescue of tourists stranded in Uttarakhand.

Shinde assured that tourists would be safely brought back to Maharashtra.

"Our Tourism Minister spoke to the Tourism Minister there. I too spoke with them; spoke with the Special Secretary of CMO also. I also spoke with the tourists who are stranded there. They are safe right now. The Government and Administration are helping them. They will be brought back here safely. Our officers are also going there," Shinde said, speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, on July 1, efforts were underway to restore the Yamunotri National Highway, which had been damaged by heavy rains and landslides in Uttarkashi district.

According to a release, work was being carried out with heavy machinery at Ojri. Seven Poklane and JCB machines were working day and night from both directions to clear the road.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya, who was present in the disaster-affected areas, monitored the relief and rehabilitation work there.

While the restoration of the road is progressing rapidly, pilgrims visiting the Yamunotri Dham are being safely transported via a transhipment system from Ojri to Silai Band, where they continue their journey on foot.

The DM further stated that the priority of the administration was to make road routes smooth as soon as possible and provide all possible assistance to the pilgrims and local citizens.

Instructions were given to all deployed teams on the spot to work with full sensitivity and vigilance.

Arya personally reached Ojri from Silai Band on foot on Tuesday. During his visit, he spoke with pedestrians and highlighted the transhipment arrangements made by the administration to ensure pilgrims could reach their destinations safely.

Meanwhile, following major landslides in the Silai Band area of Uttarkashi District, Magistrate Prashant Arya stated on Monday that traffic movement has been severely affected due to road washouts at multiple locations. However, restoration efforts are underway on a war footing.

Speaking to ANI, Arya said, "Traffic has been disrupted due to road washout at three places in Silai Band area. Work is being done on a war footing to make the road smooth for traffic." (ANI)

