Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) A ruling Congress legislator in Rajasthan on Tuesday targeted his own government, saying works are stuck in several departments.

Wajib Ali, who had defected to the Congress from the BSP, questioned the attitude of state ministers while saying the party will have to bear its loss in the Assembly polls.

Also Read | Motor Vehicle Act Restricts Power of Police To Only Seize Driving Licence of Offender, Forward It for Disqualification, Says Calcutta High Court.

He mentioned pending recruitment of Urdu teachers in the education department and the delay in introducing Urdu as a subject in schools.

"No work is being done in some departments," the MLA said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Says 'Govt Formed With BJP Getting Full Support From PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah'.

Ali later told PTI, "These are all public matters and if not resolved, then it will definitely impact the coming elections."

The Assembly elections are due in the state by the end of next year.

He said, "The hard work of the chief minister alone will not do anything. We all have to work hard. We are working hard but those who are not doing it will have to bear the brunt."

The MLA further said, "There are big problems, if we do not solve them in time, then the entire government will have to bear the brunt, I want to say in clear words."

Ali said he has apprised Gehlot of these issues and hoped that they would be resolved soon.

Six BSP MLAs--Rajendra Gudha, Lakhan Meena, Deepchand Kheria, Sandeep Yadav, Joginder Awana and Wajib Ali-had joined the Congress in September 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)