New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Yoga is the "perfect Indian hamper" for health, harmony and happiness in the world, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday.

He said the entire world is celebrating 'International Day of Yoga' with passion and enthusiasm which is a reflection of India's growing prestige at the global level.

The Minority Affairs Minister will perform Yoga with a large number of people from all sections of the society at 'Panch Mahal' in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey, Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Chahar, MLAs Babulal Chaudhary and Purshottam Khandelwal, Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission Chairman Ashfaq Saifi and other people's representatives and prominent personalities will also be present on the occasion, a statement by the minister's office said.

Interacting with reporters in Fatehpur Sikri, Naqvi said Yoga is the "golden key" to good health and "good health is the real wealth".

