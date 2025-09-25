Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 25 (ANI): On the occasion of the World Maritime Day, Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday advocated the promotion of sustainable shipping and celebrated the state's maritime legacy.

Patnaik stated that trade and commerce by sea contribute to the growth of the global economy.

"Seaborne trade and commerce keep global economy moving. On World Maritime Day, let's join hands to promote sustainable shipping and celebrate Odisha's glorious maritime legacy. For centuries, Kalinga served as the subcontinent's window to the eastern seas as seafarers of this land sailed to distant countries to bring in prosperity," Patnaik posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 69,725 crore package to revitalise India's shipbuilding and maritime sector. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it will further India's vision of global leadership in trade and commerce while creating job opportunities for the youth.

"A big day for India's maritime sector. The Rs 69,725 crore boost to shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem approved by Modi will heavylift India's vision of global leadership in trade and commerce. The initiative will also create plenty of job opportunities for our youth," Shah posted on X.

Meanwhile, Patnaik praised the agencies involved in the successful test of the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile.

"Congratulate DRDO, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and Armed forces on the successful test of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system. Successful testing from a specially designed Rail based Mobile Launcher takes India to a select group of countries which have this capability," Patnaik posted on X.

India today successfully launched the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a rail-based Mobile launcher system, which is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 km. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the concerned agencies on the launch.

"India has carried out the successful launch of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system. This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features," Singh posted on X. (ANI)

