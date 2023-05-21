Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday said that the world needs a new paradigm of human-centric globalisation for combating challenges like poverty, climate change, terrorism, and the possibility of pandemics.

The Governor also said that a holistic and comprehensive approach that ensures welfare for all was absolutely essential.

Khan was speaking at the valedictory session of the C20 Summit on Education and Digital Transformation here.

In his speech, the Governor said, "India believes that nations today need not fight for survival or supremacy. The need of the hour is whole-hearted cooperation in facing challenges like poverty, climate change, terrorism, and the possibility of pandemics.

"These issues have grown to such complex proportions that concerted actions with everyone's participation are the only solution. The idea is to shape a new paradigm of human-centric globalisation."

He further said that developments in technology have opened immense possibilities of addressing problems of the world on a wider scale.

"India's experiences, learning and models of recent years are possible templates for other nations, especially the developing world, to follow," he said.

Khan also said that those who have education but don't possess compassion and love run the risk of degenerating themselves.

"Their attitudes and actions are often marked by intellectual arrogance, spiritual crassness, and coldness of heart. On the other hand, a person with compassion goes on to develop chastity of mind and spirit," he said in his speech at the event.

The C20 Summit on Education and Digital Transformation concluded on Sunday at Thiruvananthapuram, attended by 66 speakers, including 27 from abroad, and over 1,000 attendees. The two-day event was hosted by the Working Group of C20 on Education and Digital Transformation (EDT).

Sharing the highlights of the summit, Prema Nedungadi, National Coordinator of C20 India, Education and Digital Transformation Working Group, said that over the past few months, it engaged with NGOs, Civil Society, Academia, government, and UN experts from 106 countries.

"We are grateful to over 15,000 participants who contributed to policy dialogues, sent recommendations, or participated in the policy surveys. The 27 physical and virtual events organised by the Working Group included 9,277 Indian and 5,835 international speakers. Outreach events were held through village chaupals across the country and 7,895 tribal children in 13 cities were trained in Integrated Amrita Meditation," she said.

The summit saw the launch of the 'Amrita Kutumbakam' mobile app created by AmritaCREATE, an educational technology initiative of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

The G20 (Group of 20) is a forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. It works to address major issues related to the global economy, the statement added.

India would be hosting the Heads of States Leaders' Summit marking the culmination of the year-long G20 presidency between September 9-10 in New Delhi.

