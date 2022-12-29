Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said that Reliance will grow bigger and bigger like the proverbial banyan tree.

He was speaking on the occasion of the Reliance Family Day Function.

Also Read | Winter Storm and Bomb Cyclone Live Updates: Get Latest News on Cold Wave and Harsh Weather Conditions From Across The World.

"Years will roll. Decades will pass. Reliance will continue to grow bigger and bigger like the proverbial banyan tree. Its branches will spread wider, its roots will go deeper and it will touch the lives of an ever-increasing number of Indians, enriching them, empowering them, nourishing them, and caring for them," said the Chairman.

"But we will forever remember with gratitude our founder who planted the seed of this Vata Vruksh forty-five years ago. In Hindu tradition, Vata Vruksh is noble, it is sacred. Whenever I think of Reliance and the mission for which my father founded it, I believe that there is, similarly, something noble and sacred about that mission," he added.

Also Read | Dehradun: Forest Research Institute Closes for Safety Reasons After Leopard, Its Cubs Spotted on Campus.

Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance's mission is to make India prosperous by building world-class and world-scale businesses and to bring happiness to the lives of all Indians.

"As you know, we are living through a time when the world is beginning to see the 21st Century as 'India's Century'. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, has aptly described it as India's Amrut Kaal. The next 25 years are going to be the most transformational in the 5000-year-old history of India. This is when India is poised to achieve exponential economic growth. We can become a USD 40 trillion economy by 2047 - the Centenary of our Independence -- in a sustainable and stable manner," he said.

He said that this goal is realistic and achievable because India is blessed with the power of young demography, mature democracy and the newly acquired power of technology.

"From an era of shortages, scarcity and widespread poverty, India will enter an era of inclusive prosperity, an abundance of opportunities, and unimaginable improvement in the ease of living and quality of life of 1.4 billion Indians. Similarly, at a time when uncertainty, volatility and even regression can be seen in many parts of the world, India is being regarded globally as a Shining Spot. Therefore, I would like every leader and every employee in Reliance to know that destiny has given us an opportunity -- and also a responsibility -- to make a pivotal contribution to the realisation of the enormous promise of India's Amrut Kaal," Mukesh Ambani said.

The Chairman said that Reliance has embarked on a journey of comprehensive self-transformation.

"The end of 2022 is when Reliance will have crossed the half-way mark of its Golden Decade. In five years from now, Reliance will complete its fifty years. All of us are proud of what we have achieved so far. But the journey ahead is going to be far more exciting, more rewarding, but also more challenging," he said.

Lauding son Akash Ambani for rolling out 5G network across India, he said, "Under Akash's Chairmanship, Jio is rolling out the world's best 5G network across India at a pace, which is faster than anywhere in the world. Jio's 5G deployment will be complete in 2023. I heartily congratulate the entire Jio Team for further consolidating the Number 1 position in the digital connectivity business. But Jio Platforms should now get ready for India's next big opportunity - to provide unique digital products and solutions to both domestic and international markets."

Mukesh Ambani assured that no Indian will be deprived of access to high-quality education, high-quality healthcare and high-productivity economic activities.

"Since every single village will have 5G connectivity, India has a historic opportunity to completely erase the rural-urban divide which has plagued our country for so long. We can now ensure that no Indian will be deprived of access to high-quality education, high-quality healthcare and high-productivity economic activities," he added.

The Reliance Chairman further said that under daughter Isha Ambani Retail business has grown rapidly.

"It has emerged as one with the widest and deepest reach in India, across all product baskets. Most significantly, Reliance Retail has created over two lakh new jobs last year, becoming one of India's leading employers. I congratulate the Retail Team for setting new standards in disciplined execution, which is the key to its success. But I know that all of you in the Retail Team is capable of chasing even more ambitious targets and goals," he said.

Mukesh Ambani said that like Jio, the growth of the Retail business will also have a cascading effect on India's inclusive development.

"Our young people will have more jobs. Our farmers will have higher incomes. Our SMEs and large manufacturers will become more productive. And our trader-partners will become more prosperous," he added.

He said, "We continue to build on our leadership in the O2C business with new capacities and capabilities."

"In the E&P Segment, our team continues to work harder for providing energy security for India," he added.

He said that New Energy is Reliance's newest start-up business with the potential to transform not just the company or the country, but the entire world.

"It shows that we care for the planet, and we care for all the people on the planet. With Anant joining this upcoming Next-Gen business, we are making rapid progress in getting our Giga Factories in Jamnagar ready. From being India's largest and most valuable corporate, Reliance is now well on its way to also becoming India's 'Greenest' corporate. The goals before our New Energy Team are crystal clear," said the Chairman.

Mukesh Ambani said that 2023 will also be a Year of Renewal and Revitalisation for Reliance Foundation.

"Under Nita's inspiring leadership, Reliance Foundation is working on even more ambitious new initiatives in education, healthcare, sports, women's empowerment and ecological conservation," he said.

"When I look at the state of the world today at the global financial landscape, technological landscape and supply chain landscape I instinctively feel that we are going to see profound, astonishing and unexpected changes in the coming decade. I can clearly see India riding this tsunami of changes and achieving what looked impossible earlier. Therefore, as India's leading corporate, Reliance has to rise to the call of times and fulfil the nation's expectations. To be able to do so, Reliance has begun implementing two important tasks," he said.

"First, we are empowering Reliance with new leadership capital, especially with young leadership. Second, we are enriching Reliance with new talent capital again, with young talent. We will pay a lot of attention to developing capacity, capability and competence at all levels," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)