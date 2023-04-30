New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Amid the ongoing wrestlers' sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, ace wrestler Sakshee Malikkh on Saturday complained of a repeated power outage at the protest site.

"The lights go off again and again at our protest site. That's why we have lit candles here and also made arrangements with some generators. Some college students have also come, who have cooperated with us here, and lit candles," said Sakshee Malikkh.

Earlier on Saturday, the WFI chief asserted that if he resigns from his post it would mean that he has accepted the allegations which have been raised by the wrestlers.

Reacting to World Wrestling Federation Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's remark she said that all they wanted was justice.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him. He also said that 90 per cent of Haryana players stand with him while only one wrestling family continues to protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

Earlier on April 26, Wrestlers held a candle march at Jantar Mantar urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their 'Mann Ki Baat'.

While talking to the media, Sakshee said, "We urge PM Modi to listen to our Mann Ki Baat. Even Smriti Irani ji is not listening to us. We are trying to show them the light through this candle march," said Sakshee to the media.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.

Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, and many others wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief. Over the last six days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site near Jantar Mantar in the national capital. (ANI)

