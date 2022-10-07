Hamirpur (HP), Oct 7 (PTI) The written examination for the recruitment of Agniveers will be held at a ground here on October 16, officials said on Friday.

Eligible candidates will get admit cards from the Army Recruitment Office in Hamirpur by October 9, they said.

Colonel Sanjeev Tyagi, Director, Army Recruiting Office here said under the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, Agniveer recruitment rally was organized at Sujanpur Tihra from August 29 to September 8 for candidates from Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Una districts.

He said the written examination on October 16 will be conducted with complete transparency under CCTV surveillance, and advised aspirants to not fall prey to touts.

Noting that touts collect money from candidates after promising them that they will get them cleared in the test, Col Tyagi urged aspirants to not fall prey to such people and believe in their hard work.

