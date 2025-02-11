New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam for failing to take steps to tap 38 drains, resulting in untreated sewage flowing directly into the Yamuna.

Irked at non compliance of its order, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the managing director of body to appear through video-conferencing and explain the lapse.

"We find there is no compliance made of order dated November 25, 2024. We direct managing director of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam to file personal compliance affidavit one week before the next date of hearing," the bench said and posted the matter on March 18.

UP Jal Nigam counsel submitted that interim measures for tapping 38 drains and five partially tapped drains was to be carried out by Agra civic body.

The top court earlier directed the Jal Nigam to take interim measures for tapping the drains and asked all authorities concerned whose sanction was required for carrying out work to immediately issue sanctions.

As regards the removal of silt, sludge and garbage from the river bed of the river, the court took on record a report by IIT Roorkee that the removal of silt upto 5 to 6 metre was not viable.

The court had directed UP and the Jal Nigam to file an affidavit stating the measures they proposed to ensure garbage wasn't dumped on the river bed.

