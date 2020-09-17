New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over call on Thursday to set up an independent laboratory of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in Shivamogga.

As per an official release, the Ministry of Defence has considered his proposal for establishing a research cell of the DRDO at Kuvempu University.

"The state is expecting a full-fledged independent DRDO Laboratory in Shivamogga with ample number of Scientists and Technocrat," said Yediyurappa

Further, the Chief Minister said that the laboratory can explore natural remedial measures for military use from the Western Ghats.

The state government will provide the land required for the construction of the laboratory as well as the official quarters for the personnel. (ANI)

