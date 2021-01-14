Bengaluru (Karnataka) [ India], January 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday extended his greetings on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

"Makara Sankranthi Greetings to all. The harvest festival is a moment to celebrate the hard work and enterprise of our Annadatas. May this festival bring good health and prosperity to all celebrating Sankranti, Bhogali Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan and Poush", Yediyurappa tweeted on Thursday.

The Karnataka CM also offered 'Gau Puja' at his residence and office on the occasion.

Makar Sankranti is one of the most auspicious times in a year that marks the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan. It is observed on 14th January every year and is known by different names across various parts of the country, like Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. (ANI)

