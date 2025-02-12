Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Wednesday alleged a minority institute in Nandurbar district had illegally sheltered a Yemen national and requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to set up a Special Investigation Team.

In his letter to the chief minister, Rane claimed the Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom Institute in Akkalkuwa had provided accommodation and other facilities to a Yemen national despite the individual not having the necessary visa to stay in India.

"The founder, chairman, and staff of the institute had also provided the person with various official documents, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, a birth certificate, and a bank account," Rane stated.

He said the police in Akkalkuwa registered an FIR on Tuesday against the individual, his family members, and the institute's officials under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023 and the Indian Telegraph Act 1885.

Rane claimed a demand is growing for probing finances and activities of certain institutions and madrasas, particularly those suspected of promoting anti-national ideologies and providing shelter to individuals of a specific faith.

In his letter, Rane requested the state government set up an SIT to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

Later, speaking to reporters, Rane raised concerns about the nature of the activities at some madrasas (Islamic seminaries).

He questioned whether such institutions were genuinely focused on education or potentially involved in training for terrorist activities.

"Are they grooming future terrorists?" he asked, adding that if any madrasa was found to be involved in such practices, it should be shut down.

As per the Jamia Islamia Isha'atul Uloom website, it is an educational and charitable trust and Islamic university located in Akkalkuwa.

