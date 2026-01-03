Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the present government of the state is very sincere in the development of sports. He said that the state government has taken various initiatives for the development of yoga.

He said that the gathering of young talents from different parts of the country around the great Indian tradition of yoga is not just a competition, but it also represents the cultural strength, physical ability, and mental toughness of India.

CM Saha said, "Today is a proud day for the state and that today's event will carry a message of discipline, self-control, and excellence to the next generation." CM Saha said this while inaugurating the Yoga Asana competition for the Under-17 Boys category of the 69th National School Games 2025-26 at the Netaji Subhash Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC) in Agartala today.

This competition has been organised as a joint initiative of the Tripura School Sports Board, the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, and the School Games Federation of India.

At the inauguration ceremony, CM Saha said that organising this national-level sports event will be marked as a glorious and memorable chapter in the sports history of Tripura.

The Chief Minister extended his greetings to the athletes, coaches, and officials from different parts of the country on behalf of the state government.

He also thanked the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) for entrusting Tripura with the responsibility of organising the 69th National School Games in the U-17 Boys Yoga category.

He said that such national-level sports competitions are not only limited to competition but are also an important means of showcasing India's rich cultural heritage to the new generation.

"Yoga connects the body, mind, and soul and develops mental toughness along with physical fitness. International Yoga Day is celebrated all over the world on June 21. Indian yoga has gained global recognition today through the positive initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations in 2014. Introducing yoga to the world is an invaluable gift of India, which is appreciated all over the world today," said CM Saha.

He said that about 350 athletes from different states of the country will participate in this competition.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that this gathering of young talents will make the face of the country and the state shine at the national and international levels in the future.

The Chief Minister also said that yoga and sports play an important role in the overall development of a child.

"Sports help in developing values like discipline, perseverance, a sense of responsibility, and patriotism. The current government of the state is also very sincere in the development of the sports sector. The state government has also taken various initiatives for the development of yoga. The children of the state have already achieved fame in various competitions," he added.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Sports Secretary Dr P K Chakraborty, Director of the Sports Department L. Darlong, Joint Director of the Sports Department Paimang Mog, Olympian Padma Shri Dipa Karmakar, and others were present. (ANI)

