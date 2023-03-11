New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Ministry of Ayush along with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) is organizing Yoga Mahotsav 2023 from March 13 to March 14, 2023 at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium and Post Mahotsav Yoga Workshops on March 15, 2023, at MDNIY, as per an official release.

According to an official release, this year's International Day of Yoga (IDY) endeavours to connect with the larger global community, as India's G20 presidency theme "One World, One Health' resonance with the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam". Along with global outreach, IDY will focus on taking Yoga to each and every village in India through active participation in Gram Panchayat/Gram Sabhas.

Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the Yoga Mahotsav 2023 in presence of G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER, N. Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, MoS for Ayush and Women and Child Development, Dr H. R. Nagendra, Chancellor, SVYASA, Bengaluru Secretary, Ministry of Ayush and other dignitaries.

"Yoga Mahotsav 2023 is an event to commemorate 100 days countdown to the 9th edition of International Day of Yoga 2023. Following the footprints, this year, Yoga Mahotsav-2023 is being organized to give a wider promotion and publicity to various dimensions of Yoga and its utility and to kindle a mass movement to promote health and well-being and peace across the globe," read an official release.

As per the Ministry of Ayush Mass Yoga demonstrations/sessions will take place in 100 places in Delhi NCR to celebrate the countdown and it will commence in 100 Days, 100 cities, and 100 organizations activities across the nation.

"The Yoga Mahotsav 2023 will witness the auspicious presence and discourses by eminent dignitaries including revered Yoga Gurus, eminent Yoga Masters, experts of Ayush, delegates and Yoga enthusiasts" Ministry added

The three-day Yoga Mahotsav 2023 will feature a range of activities which will include talks/discourses by Yoga gurus, Vice Chancellors Summit- where heads of leading institutes will share their experience, States/UTs Ayush Summit, Yoga Fusion/Demonstration, Yoga rhythmic performance, competitions like Quiz/Elocution/Poster presentation and Y Break & CYP will also be performed.

"This year, Yoga Mahotsav will witness active participation from Anganwadi Workers/Asha Workers/Self Help Groups, Ayush Health & Wellness Centres, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Women Welfare Organisations, Post Graduate Departments/Universities/Yoga Universities/Yoga Colleges & Institutes/Ayurveda, Siddha Homeopathy & Unani Colleges/Naturopathy & Yoga Colleges, Schools, Research Councils/National Institute/NCISM/NCH/PCIM&H/NMPB and others," it read.

Ministry of Ayush, being the nodal ministry for IDY in India, has taken the lead in organizing eight successful editions of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) which has found great enthusiasm and worldwide support.

The Ministry through the whole government approach and support from the Government of India's other Ministries/Organization/Institutes has initiated various programs and collaborations to build on the progress achieved over the last 8 years in taking the message of Yoga globally. (ANI)

